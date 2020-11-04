With 46,254 new COVID-19 cases, India's caseload crosses 83 lakh; recoveries past 76L mark

Image Source : PTI India coronavirus

India reported as many as 46,254 coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally above 83 lakh, while the total recoveries crossed the 76 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 83,13,877 while the death toll reached 1,23,611 after 514 new fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 76,56,478 people have recuperated from the infection so far. About 53,357 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 5,33,787 active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4 lakh, even as the positivity rate stood at 11.29 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

Look At Statewise Coronavirus Status:

. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 159 4153 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 21672 802325 6734 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1674 13367 42 4 Assam 8385 198042 934 5 Bihar 6423 210672 1108 6 Chandigarh 629 13751 228 7 Chhattisgarh 21770 168201 2266 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 30 3225 2 9 Delhi 36375 360069 6652 10 Goa 2209 41362 618 11 Gujarat 12429 159311 3731 12 Haryana 13338 156975 1817 13 Himachal Pradesh 3119 19469 344 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5968 88718 1502 15 Jharkhand 5021 96975 891 16 Karnataka 40414 780735 11247 17 Kerala 84826 364745 1559 18 Ladakh 664 5701 76 19 Madhya Pradesh 8044 162366 2974 20 Maharashtra 117168 1531277 44248 21 Manipur 3597 15460 184 22 Meghalaya 971 8680 90 23 Mizoram 516 2376 1 24 Nagaland 1240 7869 42 25 Odisha 12510 280553 1352 26 Puducherry 2445 32284 596 27 Punjab 4226 126315 4245 28 Rajasthan 16385 183899 1936 29 Sikkim 271 3660 73 30 Tamil Nadu 19201 701527 11214 31 Telengana 18100 224686 1357 32 Tripura 1322 29430 353 33 Uttarakhand 3705 58459 1033 34 Uttar Pradesh 22538 457708 7089 35 West Bengal 36443 342133 7013 Total# 533787 7656478 123611

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage