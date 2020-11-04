With 46,254 new COVID-19 cases, India's caseload crosses 83 lakh; recoveries past 76L mark

India reported as many as 46,254 coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally above 83 lakh, while the total recoveries crossed the 76 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Wednesday.
India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 83,13,877 while the death toll reached 1,23,611 after 514 new fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A total of 76,56,478 people have recuperated from the infection so far. About 53,357 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 5,33,787 active cases in the country.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4 lakh, even as the positivity rate stood at 11.29 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.
Look At Statewise Coronavirus Status:
|. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|159
|4153
|60
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|21672
|802325
|6734
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1674
|13367
|42
|4
|Assam
|8385
|198042
|934
|5
|Bihar
|6423
|210672
|1108
|6
|Chandigarh
|629
|13751
|228
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|21770
|168201
|2266
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|30
|3225
|2
|9
|Delhi
|36375
|360069
|6652
|10
|Goa
|2209
|41362
|618
|11
|Gujarat
|12429
|159311
|3731
|12
|Haryana
|13338
|156975
|1817
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3119
|19469
|344
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5968
|88718
|1502
|15
|Jharkhand
|5021
|96975
|891
|16
|Karnataka
|40414
|780735
|11247
|17
|Kerala
|84826
|364745
|1559
|18
|Ladakh
|664
|5701
|76
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8044
|162366
|2974
|20
|Maharashtra
|117168
|1531277
|44248
|21
|Manipur
|3597
|15460
|184
|22
|Meghalaya
|971
|8680
|90
|23
|Mizoram
|516
|2376
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|1240
|7869
|42
|25
|Odisha
|12510
|280553
|1352
|26
|Puducherry
|2445
|32284
|596
|27
|Punjab
|4226
|126315
|4245
|28
|Rajasthan
|16385
|183899
|1936
|29
|Sikkim
|271
|3660
|73
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|19201
|701527
|11214
|31
|Telengana
|18100
|224686
|1357
|32
|Tripura
|1322
|29430
|353
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3705
|58459
|1033
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|22538
|457708
|7089
|35
|West Bengal
|36443
|342133
|7013
|Total#
|533787
|7656478
|123611