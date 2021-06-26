India logs 48,698 new COVID cases, over 64,000 recoveries in past 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A beneficiary receives COVID-19 dose during a vaccination drive for the homeless

India recorded 48,698 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,183 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 64,818 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,91,93,085. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,01,83,143 with 5,95,565 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,94,493.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 69 30 7245 31 127 2 Andhra Pradesh 47790 1893 1811157 6313 12528 38 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2523 42 31792 305 165 3 4 Assam 29804 1210 462307 3977 4370 26 5 Bihar 2397 161 708951 365 9576 3 6 Chandigarh 241 6 60533 45 807 7 Chhattisgarh 6889 425 972372 710 13423 8 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 52 7 10474 11 4 9 Delhi 1680 87 1406958 198 24952 4 10 Goa 2667 60 159954 277 3027 5 11 Gujarat 4116 311 808849 431 10045 3 12 Haryana 1927 63 756864 185 9351 18 13 Himachal Pradesh 1956 167 195942 318 3465 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6157 380 303526 871 4291 7 15 Jharkhand 1184 40 338870 172 5107 1 16 Karnataka 107218 3328 2684997 6524 34539 114 17 Kerala 100680 372 2752492 11056 12699 118 18 Ladakh 293 21 19425 38 202 19 Lakshadweep 313 9 9271 39 48 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 1110 170 779630 198 8871 22 21 Maharashtra 123866 1045 5772799 10138 120370 511 22 Manipur 5668 3506 59995 4083 1093 8 23 Meghalaya 4665 241 42001 354 814 7 24 Mizoram 4448 7 14554 238 89 1 25 Nagaland 1508 1 22770 129 481 2 26 Odisha 29565 772 860142 3644 3801 40 27 Puducherry 2970 107 111477 363 1739 5 28 Punjab 4832 442 573491 768 15956 12 29 Rajasthan 1873 146 941048 277 8905 30 Sikkim 2255 27 17257 156 299 1 31 Tamil Nadu 47318 2527 2375963 8132 32051 150 32 Telangana 15524 506 599695 1556 3618 11 33 Tripura 3726 102 59768 390 665 3 34 Uttarakhand 2627 112 329663 231 7083 9 35 Uttar Pradesh 3423 129 1679416 320 22381 15 36 West Bengal 22231 77 1451437 1975 17551 35 Total# 595565 17303 29193085 64818 394493 1183

Meanwhile, a study, based on mathematical modelling analysis published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) has suggested the third wave of COVID-19 -- if it occurs -- is unlikely to be as severe as the second wave given the extent of spread of coronavirus infections that has already taken place in the country.

The study also highlights that the emergence of the third wave of coronavirus could be substantially mitigated by the expansion of vaccination.

Presenting a vaccine ramp-up scenario where 40 percent of the population has received two doses within three months of the second wave peak, and further that the effect of vaccination is (conservatively) to reduce the severity of to infection by 60 percent, the study said it illustrates how vaccination could substantially reduce the overall burden during the possible third wave.

Also, with the likelihood of a possible third wave of Covid-19, the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy in Chennai has formed an expert committee to guide the government in handling the crisis.

The five-member committee consists of Siddha experts who have a track record of treating infectious diseases, especially among children.

