India logs 48,698 new COVID cases, over 64,000 recoveries in past 24 hours

India recorded 48,698 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,183 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 64,818 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,91,93,085. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,01,83,143 with 5,95,565 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,94,493.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|69
|30
|7245
|31
|127
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|47790
|1893
|1811157
|6313
|12528
|38
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2523
|42
|31792
|305
|165
|3
|4
|Assam
|29804
|1210
|462307
|3977
|4370
|26
|5
|Bihar
|2397
|161
|708951
|365
|9576
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|241
|6
|60533
|45
|807
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6889
|425
|972372
|710
|13423
|8
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|52
|7
|10474
|11
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1680
|87
|1406958
|198
|24952
|4
|10
|Goa
|2667
|60
|159954
|277
|3027
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|4116
|311
|808849
|431
|10045
|3
|12
|Haryana
|1927
|63
|756864
|185
|9351
|18
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1956
|167
|195942
|318
|3465
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6157
|380
|303526
|871
|4291
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|1184
|40
|338870
|172
|5107
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|107218
|3328
|2684997
|6524
|34539
|114
|17
|Kerala
|100680
|372
|2752492
|11056
|12699
|118
|18
|Ladakh
|293
|21
|19425
|38
|202
|19
|Lakshadweep
|313
|9
|9271
|39
|48
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1110
|170
|779630
|198
|8871
|22
|21
|Maharashtra
|123866
|1045
|5772799
|10138
|120370
|511
|22
|Manipur
|5668
|3506
|59995
|4083
|1093
|8
|23
|Meghalaya
|4665
|241
|42001
|354
|814
|7
|24
|Mizoram
|4448
|7
|14554
|238
|89
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|1508
|1
|22770
|129
|481
|2
|26
|Odisha
|29565
|772
|860142
|3644
|3801
|40
|27
|Puducherry
|2970
|107
|111477
|363
|1739
|5
|28
|Punjab
|4832
|442
|573491
|768
|15956
|12
|29
|Rajasthan
|1873
|146
|941048
|277
|8905
|30
|Sikkim
|2255
|27
|17257
|156
|299
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|47318
|2527
|2375963
|8132
|32051
|150
|32
|Telangana
|15524
|506
|599695
|1556
|3618
|11
|33
|Tripura
|3726
|102
|59768
|390
|665
|3
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2627
|112
|329663
|231
|7083
|9
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3423
|129
|1679416
|320
|22381
|15
|36
|West Bengal
|22231
|77
|1451437
|1975
|17551
|35
|Total#
|595565
|17303
|29193085
|64818
|394493
|1183
Meanwhile, a study, based on mathematical modelling analysis published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) has suggested the third wave of COVID-19 -- if it occurs -- is unlikely to be as severe as the second wave given the extent of spread of coronavirus infections that has already taken place in the country.
The study also highlights that the emergence of the third wave of coronavirus could be substantially mitigated by the expansion of vaccination.
Presenting a vaccine ramp-up scenario where 40 percent of the population has received two doses within three months of the second wave peak, and further that the effect of vaccination is (conservatively) to reduce the severity of to infection by 60 percent, the study said it illustrates how vaccination could substantially reduce the overall burden during the possible third wave.
Also, with the likelihood of a possible third wave of Covid-19, the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy in Chennai has formed an expert committee to guide the government in handling the crisis.
The five-member committee consists of Siddha experts who have a track record of treating infectious diseases, especially among children.