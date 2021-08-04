India logs 42,625 new COVID cases, 562 deaths; active cases at 4,10,353

With 42,625 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,17,69,132 and the active caseload increased to 4,10,353, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 4,25,757 with 562 fatalities.
The number of active cases increased to 4,10,353 and accounted for 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
An increase of 5,395 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
As many as 18,47,518 samples were tested on Tuesday taking the number of tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 47,31,42,307.
The daily positivity rate stood at 2.31 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.36 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,09,33,022, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent, according to the data.
Cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 48.52 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said the US is helping India and other countries to be able produce the vaccines by themselves.
With a need for several billion doses around the world, the US was committed to provide half a billion, Biden said during a press conference at White House on Tuesday.
“We have committed to over a half a billion doses. And we're trying to provide for more and provide for the capacity of countries like India to be able to produce the vaccine themselves. And we're helping them do that. That's what we're doing now,” he said in response to a question.
“And we're trying to…by the way, it's free. We're not charging anybody anything. And we're trying to do as much as we possibly can,” he added.
In this fight against COVID-19, Biden asserted, the United States was committed to becoming the “arsenal of vaccines”, the manner in which it was the arsenal of democracy during World War II.
