India logs 42,625 new COVID cases, 562 deaths; active cases at 4,10,353

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: A BMC health worker collects swab samples of a passenger for COVID-19 testing at CSMT station

With 42,625 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,17,69,132 and the active caseload increased to 4,10,353, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 4,25,757 with 562 fatalities.

The number of active cases increased to 4,10,353 and accounted for 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 5,395 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 18,47,518 samples were tested on Tuesday taking the number of tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 47,31,42,307.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.31 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.36 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,09,33,022, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent, according to the data.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 48.52 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 1 7404 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 20582 437 1936016 1968 13410 15 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3508 167 44823 469 234 3 4 Assam 12429 213 550534 1469 5294 19 5 Bihar 401 34 714872 71 9644 6 Chandigarh 33 3 61116 3 811 7 Chhattisgarh 1918 1 987012 234 13528 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 15 9 10631 9 4 9 Delhi 538 44 1410809 95 25054 10 Goa 1027 16 167118 72 3150 2 11 Gujarat 251 3 814595 25 10076 12 Haryana 703 12 759614 25 9639 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 1304 75 201543 132 3522 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1254 43 316090 73 4381 2 15 Jharkhand 239 15 341855 38 5129 16 Karnataka 24045 123 2847627 1383 36612 25 17 Kerala 165834 2057 3242684 15923 16955 118 18 Ladakh 57 20081 5 207 19 Lakshadweep 79 4 10078 8 50 20 Madhya Pradesh 132 7 781217 10 10513 21 Maharashtra 78700 3650 6103325 8429 133038 90 22 Manipur 9814 591 88480 1120 1578 12 23 Meghalaya 5843 200 58987 537 1109 13 24 Mizoram 12316 127 27642 618 153 3 25 Nagaland 1300 44 26130 99 574 4 26 Odisha 13318 820 960386 1785 6033 67 27 Puducherry 944 38 118320 92 1795 28 Punjab 473 31 582395 63 16294 29 Rajasthan 241 9 944509 25 8954 30 Sikkim 3323 131 23211 256 346 1 31 Tamil Nadu 20385 139 2509029 2068 34130 28 32 Telangana 8819 54 633371 643 3807 2 33 Tripura 3104 12 75167 292 755 34 Uttarakhand 574 35 334261 71 7363 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 646 18 1685091 42 22763 36 West Bengal 10803 171 1500331 734 18161 12 Total# 404958 8760 30896354 38887 425195 422

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said the US is helping India and other countries to be able produce the vaccines by themselves.

With a need for several billion doses around the world, the US was committed to provide half a billion, Biden said during a press conference at White House on Tuesday.

“We have committed to over a half a billion doses. And we're trying to provide for more and provide for the capacity of countries like India to be able to produce the vaccine themselves. And we're helping them do that. That's what we're doing now,” he said in response to a question.

“And we're trying to…by the way, it's free. We're not charging anybody anything. And we're trying to do as much as we possibly can,” he added.

In this fight against COVID-19, Biden asserted, the United States was committed to becoming the “arsenal of vaccines”, the manner in which it was the arsenal of democracy during World War II.

Also Read | Kerala continues to remain concern as over 23,000 Covid cases surface in 24 hours

Latest India News