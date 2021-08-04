India logs 42,625 new COVID cases, 562 deaths; active cases at 4,10,353

Wednesday, August 04, 2021
     
US President Joe Biden has said the US is helping India and other countries to be able produce the vaccines by themselves.

New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2021 10:02 IST
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: A BMC health worker collects swab samples of a passenger for COVID-19 testing at CSMT station

With 42,625 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,17,69,132 and the active caseload increased to 4,10,353, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 4,25,757 with 562 fatalities.

The number of active cases increased to 4,10,353 and accounted for 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 5,395 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 18,47,518 samples were tested on Tuesday taking the number of tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 47,31,42,307.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.31 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.36 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,09,33,022, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent, according to the data.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 48.52 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 7404 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 20582 437  1936016 1968  13410 15 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3508 167  44823 469  234
4 Assam 12429 213  550534 1469  5294 19 
5 Bihar 401 34  714872 71  9644  
6 Chandigarh 33 61116 811  
7 Chhattisgarh 1918 987012 234  13528
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 15 10631 4  
9 Delhi 538 44  1410809 95  25054  
10 Goa 1027 16  167118 72  3150
11 Gujarat 251 814595 25  10076  
12 Haryana 703 12  759614 25  9639
13 Himachal Pradesh 1304 75  201543 132  3522
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1254 43  316090 73  4381
15 Jharkhand 239 15  341855 38  5129  
16 Karnataka 24045 123  2847627 1383  36612 25 
17 Kerala 165834 2057  3242684 15923  16955 118 
18 Ladakh 57   20081 207  
19 Lakshadweep 79 10078 50  
20 Madhya Pradesh 132 781217 10  10513  
21 Maharashtra 78700 3650  6103325 8429  133038 90 
22 Manipur 9814 591  88480 1120  1578 12 
23 Meghalaya 5843 200  58987 537  1109 13 
24 Mizoram 12316 127  27642 618  153
25 Nagaland 1300 44  26130 99  574
26 Odisha 13318 820  960386 1785  6033 67 
27 Puducherry 944 38  118320 92  1795  
28 Punjab 473 31  582395 63  16294  
29 Rajasthan 241 944509 25  8954  
30 Sikkim 3323 131  23211 256  346
31 Tamil Nadu 20385 139  2509029 2068  34130 28 
32 Telangana 8819 54  633371 643  3807
33 Tripura 3104 12  75167 292  755  
34 Uttarakhand 574 35  334261 71  7363
35 Uttar Pradesh 646 18  1685091 42  22763  
36 West Bengal 10803 171  1500331 734  18161 12 
Total# 404958 8760  30896354 38887  425195 422

With a need for several billion doses around the world, the US was committed to provide half a billion, Biden said during a press conference at White House on Tuesday.

“We have committed to over a half a billion doses. And we're trying to provide for more and provide for the capacity of countries like India to be able to produce the vaccine themselves. And we're helping them do that. That's what we're doing now,” he said in response to a question.

“And we're trying to…by the way, it's free. We're not charging anybody anything. And we're trying to do as much as we possibly can,” he added.

In this fight against COVID-19, Biden asserted, the United States was committed to becoming the “arsenal of vaccines”, the manner in which it was the arsenal of democracy during World War II.

Also Read | Kerala continues to remain concern as over 23,000 Covid cases surface in 24 hours

