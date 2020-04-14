Coronavirus cases in Delhi breach 1,500-mark; death toll climbs to 28 | List Of Hotspots

Tuesday, April 14, 2020
     
Coronavirus cases in Delhi have breached the 1,500-mark as the national capital reports 356 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the city due to coronavirus has risen to 28. Delhi only behind Maharashtra in the number of cases. As per the state health department, there are 1,510 confirmed cases in Delhi as of Tuesday morning. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 14, 2020 8:47 IST
Image Source : PTI

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have breached the 1,500-mark as the national capital reports 356 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the city due to coronavirus has risen to 28. Delhi only behind Maharashtra in the number of cases. As per the state health department, there are 1,510 confirmed cases in Delhi as of Tuesday morning. 

Out of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 377 people have a travel history to a foreign country or have come in contact with someone who has contracted the virus. 

Four more deaths have been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. 

As many as 47 areas have been confirmed as coronavirus hotspots in the national capital by Arvind Kejriwal, who has designated them as 'containment zones'. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Massive sanitisation drive underway in Delhi. Sixty machines, including 10 hi-tech Japanese machines, have been deployed."

List of 47 Hotspots/Containment Zones

  1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
  2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar
  3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension
  4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
  5. Dinpur Village
  6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave
  7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
  8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
  9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
  10. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
  11. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
  12. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
  13. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
  14. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave
  15. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi
  16. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash
  17. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi
  18. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash
  19. B Block Jahangirpuri
  20. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
  21. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri
  22. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave
  23. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur
  24. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar
  25. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension
  26. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj
  27. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
  28. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension
  29. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
  30. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave
  31. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden
  32. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
  33. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
  34. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
  35. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh
  36. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi
  37. Sadar Bazaar, Central District
  38. Chandni Mahal, Central District
  39. Nabi Karim, Central District
  40. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084
  41. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015
  42. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar
  43. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar
  44. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
  45. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063
  46. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur
  47. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

