Coronavirus cases in Delhi breach 1,500-mark; death toll climbs to 28 | List Of Hotspots

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have breached the 1,500-mark as the national capital reports 356 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the city due to coronavirus has risen to 28. Delhi only behind Maharashtra in the number of cases. As per the state health department, there are 1,510 confirmed cases in Delhi as of Tuesday morning.

Out of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 377 people have a travel history to a foreign country or have come in contact with someone who has contracted the virus.

Four more deaths have been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

As many as 47 areas have been confirmed as coronavirus hotspots in the national capital by Arvind Kejriwal, who has designated them as 'containment zones'. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Massive sanitisation drive underway in Delhi. Sixty machines, including 10 hi-tech Japanese machines, have been deployed."

List of 47 Hotspots/Containment Zones

Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka Dinpur Village Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash B Block Jahangirpuri Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar E-Pocket, GTB Enclave J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi Sadar Bazaar, Central District Chandni Mahal, Central District Nabi Karim, Central District Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084 In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015 In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063 In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

