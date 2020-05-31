Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: 98 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 3,042; death toll at 62

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 3,042 after 98 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,135 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 62 have died, the State Health Department said on Saturday. With this, the number of active cases now stands at 845. According to the medical bulletin, 3,72,748 samples were tested in the state so far.

With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state.

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 1.82 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,82,143 including 89,995 active cases 5,164 deaths and 86,984 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Sunday. On Saturday, COVID-19 cases in India reached 1.76 lakh after a record spike in numbers of new cases and fatalities reported.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday said a phased wise exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown. The Union Health Ministry said all precautions must be taken while "living with the new normal" of COVID-19, as it stressed on strict adherence to physical distancing and use of face covers at public places by everyone while also following personal and social hygiene standards.

Announcing the new guidelines, the Home Ministry said a complete lockdown would continue till June 30 in areas identified as COVID-19 containment zones across the country, but restrictions would be lifted in a phased manner at other places after the ongoing fourth phase of the lockdown ends this Sunday.

