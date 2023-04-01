Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Corona Alert! India reports 2,994 fresh cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, active cases stand at 16,354

Corona Alert: Covid-19 surge is threatening people once again as India is witnessing a spike in cases for the past few days. As per the data Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India logged a total of 2,994 fresh cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the active tally stands at 16,354.

India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.47 crore

With the fresh infections, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,18,781). The death toll climbed to 5,30,876 with nine deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two were reconciled by Kerala. At 16,354, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent and the weekly positivity at 2.03 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,71,551. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Wearing face mask mandatory in Tamil Nadu hospitals from tomorrow

ALSO READ | India logs in 3,095 new Covid cases for 2nd consecutive day; positivity rate 2.61%

Latest India News