Cops attacked after they stop mosque prayer in Karnataka's Hubli, three injured

Three policemen sustained injuries after being attacked by a mob who had convened at a mosque to offer prayers in Karnataka's Hubli district on Friday. According to the latest data with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka has reported a total of 124 positive cases, including three deaths.

The countrywide toll of cases, meanwhile, stood at 2,301, including 56 deaths.

This is a breaking news story.. more details awaited

