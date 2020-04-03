Friday, April 03, 2020
     
  4. Cops attacked after they stop mosque prayer in Karnataka's Hubli, three injured

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bengaluru Updated on: April 03, 2020 18:07 IST
Three policemen sustained injuries after being attacked by a mob who had convened at a mosque to offer prayers in Karnataka's Hubli district on Friday. According to the latest data with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka has reported a total of 124 positive cases, including three deaths.

The countrywide toll of cases, meanwhile, stood at 2,301, including 56 deaths.

Fight Against Coronavirus

This is a breaking news story.. more details awaited

Also read: American scientists claim having found a potential vaccine for coronavirus

 

