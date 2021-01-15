Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress won't relent till farm laws are repealed: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the grand old party will not relent till the three farm laws are repealed. Rahul who led the party's protest in the national capital in support of the agitating farmers, said that the farm laws are not to help farmers, but to finish them. He said that the BJP government will have to withdraw the laws.

Rahul was accompanied by AICC general secretary and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders of the Delhi Congress at they protested outside the Delhi LG's residence as part of the countrywide agitation.

"Congress party will not step back till the time the government repeals these three farm laws," he said while addressing the gathering.

Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with party workers head towards Raj Niwas, Civil Lines for gherao in protest against the three #farmlaws pic.twitter.com/0ch7v4Qkgg — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2021

"These laws are not to help farmers, but to finish them. These laws are aimed at helping corporates like Ambani and Adani instead," he charged and added, "That is why we are standing in favour of the farmers".

"The BJP government will have to take these black laws back. Till the time these laws are repealed, Congress party will not relent," he told the protesting Congressmen.

"The Narendra Modi government earlier tried to take away the land of farmers, when it brought the land acquisition Act and the Congress party stopped them at that time. Now the BJP and their two-three friends are once again attacking the farmers and have brought these three farm laws," he also alleged.

The Congress is taking out protest marches at all state capitals in the country and will gherao Raj Bhawans. The party is also protesting against fuel price hike. The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas in support of farmers' rights.

The protests come on a day the government is holding the next round of talks with leaders of farm unions to end the deadlock over their agitation.

Meanwhile, Congress workers, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, were taken into custody while trying to march towards the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow as part of the party's 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas' programme against the new farm laws.

