Congress to meet with Bihar leaders in Delhi ahead of seat-sharing talks with RJD: Sources Significantly, Congress has started taking opinions from all the leaders of the state regarding which seat Congress should take from RJD, however, till now there have been no official talks between RJD and Congress regarding seat sharing.

The Congress will soon be holding a meeting with the leaders of Bihar in Delhi after which they will start formal seat-sharing talks with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Reportedly, the party after taking lessons from the 2020 assembly elections, will focus on winning seats instead of taking more seats in alliance with RJD for the 2025 assembly elections

The time of the meeting with the leaders of Bihar has not been decided yet.

Significantly, Congress has started taking opinions from all the leaders of the state regarding which seat Congress should take from RJD, however, till now there have been no official talks between RJD and Congress regarding seat sharing.

It is worth noting that in the last assembly elections, Congress contested 70 seats, in which it won 17 seats, RJD won 72 out of 144 seats. Congress believes that the last time RJD gave most of the losing seats to Congress, due to which the strike rate of Congress was poor in the assembly elections, hence Congress does not want to repeat that mistake in the 2025 assembly elections.

Many seats of Nalanda, Patna, Khagaria, West Champaran and Gopalganj, Gaya district were given to Congress, where the caste equation was not in favour of RJD. However, in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress won 3 out of 9 seats and seats like Nalanda, and Gopalganj went to RJD's account in the assembly.