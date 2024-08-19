Congress targets govt, says 500 per cent jump in food complaints in trains, IRCTC responds

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Foods being served in a train

Congress Sunday targeted the NDA government over substandard food being served in the trains. The grand old party cited an RTI report that reportedly showed substandard foods in trains have increased by 500% in two years.

Congress, in a post on X, alleged that the NDA government has ruined the Indian Railways. The situation is such that neither the journey nor the food is safe in the railways, it added.

"The complaints of substandard food in trains have increased by 500% in two years. Videos of railway food go viral every day, in which sometimes insects and sometimes cockroaches are found," Congress' X post read.

Congress accused the Central government, saying the NDA government collects money from the public, but does not give anything in the name of facilities.

"The whole country knows this. The PM has no concern for the public, he is only concerned about his rich friends," it added.

IRCTC has responded to the allegations levelled by Congress on the railways through social media.

"Sir, please note that this comparative analysis has been done during the time of the Covid pandemic when neither trains were running fully nor cooked food was being served in trains," IRCTC said in an X post.

