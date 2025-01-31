Congress 'shahi parivaar' insulted President Murmu: PM Modi on Sonia Gandhi's 'poor thing' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE PM Modi on Sonia Gandhi's 'poor thing' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at Congress over Sonia Gandhi's 'poor thing' remark for President Droupadi Murmu. Addressing a rally in Dwarka ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, PM Modi said, "look at Congress "shaahi parivaar's" arrogance, it insulted President Droupadi Murmu who comes from tribal background."

PM Modi's remarks on Sonia Gandhi

PM further called the Congress party's leadership arrogant and said, "Droupadi Murmu ji has come here from a tribal family. Her mother tongue is not Hindi, it is Odia. She inspired the Parliament today in a wonderful way, gave a speech. But the royal family of Congress has started insulting her. A member of the royal family said that the tribal daughter gave a boring speech. Another member went one step further and called the President a poor thing."

"They find the speech of a tribal daughter boring. This is an insult to the 10 crore tribal brothers and sisters of the country. This is an insult to every poor person of the country...They like abusing people, defaming India in foreign countries and talking about urban Naxals. Delhi has to be very cautious. Out of fear of losing, these two egoists have joined hands..," the PM added.

Sonia Gandhi's remark on President's address

A political row sparked on the first day of the Budget Session after former Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that the President Murmu was "getting very tired" during her Parliament speech and further called her a "poor thing", while Rahul Gandhi, called the address 'boring'.

"The President was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi was purportedly heard saying in a video doing the rounds on social media.

PM Modi addresses rally in Dwarka

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. Taking a swipe at AAP, the prime minister alleged that the party has turned Delhi into a "political ATM" to fund its ambitions in other states. "AAP-da (AAP disaster) has looted Delhi's money and is using it to expand its politics elsewhere. They are taking money out of Delhiites' pockets," he said, urging voters to free the city from its rule.

(With inputs from agencies)