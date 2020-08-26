Image Source : PTI Congress sets up 5-member panel to formulate stand on govt's key ordinances

The Congress on Wednesday formed a five-member committee to discuss and formulate the party's stand on key ordinances promulgated by the government. The committee has former finance minister P Chidambaram, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh, besides Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi as its members. Ramesh will be the convenor.

"Congress president has constitute a five-member committee to discuss and formulate Congress party''s stands on key ordinances promulgated by the central government," a statement by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

Congress has constituted a 5-member committee to discuss and formulate the Party’s stand on key ordinances promulgated by the Central Government pic.twitter.com/Kt1G4zAUwW — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage