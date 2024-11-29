Congress reflects on Assembly elections setbacks, asserts tough decisions needed to strengthen party

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @KHARGE Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi

As the Congress party concluded its significant CWC meeting on Friday, party president Mallikarjun Kharge detailed several key issues deliberated by the leaders during the discussions. According to the information released, Kharge primarily focused on the party's poor performance in the recently concluded assembly elections across various states, despite their 'encouraging' performance in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

It is notable that while the Congress party secured over 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it performed poorly in the recent assembly elections held in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir.

'Assembly results were not as per our expectations'

Addressing the setback in the assembly elections, Kharge acknowledged that the results were below the party’s expectations.

"After the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, the Congress party made a comeback with renewed vigor. However, the results in three states that followed were not as per our expectations. Indian parties formed governments in two out of four states, but our performance fell short. This is a challenge for us moving forward," Kharge said.

He further stated, "We need to immediately learn from these election results and address our weaknesses and shortcomings at the organizational level. These results serve as a message for us."

Factors behind the party’s poor performance

Kharge pointed to a lack of unity among party leaders and internal conflicts as significant factors behind the party’s underwhelming performance. "Unless we fight elections unitedly and refrain from making statements against each other, how can we expect to defeat our opponents politically?" he remarked.

"We must strictly adhere to discipline and remain united under all circumstances. While the party has mechanisms to enforce discipline, we prefer not to impose restrictions unnecessarily. Everyone must understand that the Congress party’s victory is our victory, and its defeat is our defeat. Our strength lies in the unity of the party," Kharge added.

Strengthening the organization

The Congress president also highlighted the need to strengthen the party’s organization at the grassroots level. "We need to bolster the organization down to the booth level and remain vigilant and cautious, from the preparation of the voter list to the counting of votes," he stated.