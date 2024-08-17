Congress reconstitutes law, human rights and RTI department, appoints Abhishek Manu Singhvi as chairman

The Congress today (August 17) reconstituted its Law, Human Rights and RTI department and appointed party leader Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its chairman. Congress president Mallikajun Kharge has approved a proposal for the reconstitution of the AICC Law, Human Rights and RTI department with immediate effect, according to a party statement. The department includes senior and executive panels.

The senior panel comprises Salman Khurshid, Vivek Tankha, KTS Tulsi, Harin Raval, Prashanto Sen, Devdatt Kamath and Vipul Maheshwari. The executive panel has Muhammad Ali Khan as its secretary. Aman Panwar, Omar Hoda, Eesha Bakshi, Arjun Sharma, Nishant Mandal, Amit Bhandari, Tarannum Cheema, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, Lalnunhlui Ralte and Swati Draik as members.

Kharge approves revised proposal for appointment of war-room chairpersons

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also approved a revised proposal for the appointment of war-room chairpersons for the upcoming Maharashtra, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls with immediate effect.

Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy will head the war room in Maharashtra, Naveen Sharma in Haryana and Gokul Butail in Jammu and Kashmir. Sasikanth Senthil will continue as the national war room chairman.

Minority dept chairman selection

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has also appointed Omair Khan as the Chairman of the Minority Department of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee and Ruhul Amin as the Chairman of the Minority Department of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee.