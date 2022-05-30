Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Am I less deserving?': Cong's Nagma Morarji asks as party leaves her name out of RS candidates

As Congress is drawing flak for leaving out some important and prominent names from its list of candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, Mahila Congress in-charge and actor Nagma Morarji on Monday expressed displeasure over her name being left out of the candidates' list released on Sunday. She questioned if she was "less deserving" and said that her 18 years of penance has fallen short in front of Imran Prapthagiri from Uttar Pradesh, who was accommodated as a candidate from Maharashtra.

“SoniaJi our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 when I joined Congress party on her behest we weren’t in power then. Since then it’s been 18 Yrs they dint find an opportunity Mr Imran is accommodated in RS frm Maha I ask am I less deserving", she tweeted.

Her tweet was a follow-up of an earlier tweet, as she extended support to fellow Congress leader Pawan Khera, who had tweeted, "Maybe something was missing in my penance".

The Congress on Sunday announced 10 candidates for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, fielding former Union ministers P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken, as well as the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The list includes two leaders -- former Union minister Mukul Wasik (Rajasthan) and Vivek Tankha (Madhya Pradesh) -- who were among the group of 23 leaders who had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking large scale organisational overhaul.

Several prominent leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were left out of the list as well. The G-23 has weakened over time with senior leader M Veerappa Moily distancing himself from the group, Jitin Prasada joining the BJP, Sibal quitting the party and Wasnik not attending its meetings in recent times.

