Congress' no-confidence motion against Manohar Lal Khattar govt in Haryana defeated through voice vote

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Haryana Assembly

Chandigarh: The Congress' no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana was defeated via a voice vote after the opposition party's MLAs walked out from the Assembly. Following a four-hour discussion on the motion, Congress members left the Assembly, expressing dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's response.

The motion was then defeated through voice vote. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the motion had been defeated.

Second no-confidence motion against Khattar govt

This is the second no-confidence motion brought by the Congress in the second term of the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

Similarly, a previous no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government, raised by the Congress three years ago during protests against now-repealed farm laws, was also defeated.

Presently, the BJP holds 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, while its coalition partner, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has 10. Additionally, six out of the seven Independent members in the House support the BJP, along with the lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA, Gopal Kanda. The main opposition Congress commands 30 MLAs, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has one.

(With PTI inputs)