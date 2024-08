Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

The Congress party on Tuesday held a meeting of All Indian Congress Committee in Delhi. The meeting has been attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Bhupesh Baghel, Ajoy Kumar, Deepak Baij, Uday Bhan, Ajay Maken, Adhiranjan Chaudhary, Deepa Das Munshi, Ajay Rai, Kumari Selja, Govind Singh Dotasara, YS Sharmila, Muniyappa, Sachin Pilot, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, DK Shivkumar, Jittu Patwari and others.