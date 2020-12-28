Congress fields KC Venugopal to counter BJP barbs on Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit

Image Source : GOOGLE Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is visiting Italy, has once again come under attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over his foreign trip in midst of the pandemic and farmers' stir. The Congress fielded its senior leader KC Venugopal to respond to the BJP leader. Venugopal accused the saffron party leaders of indulging in 'low-level politics' over Rahul's Italy visit.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Venugopal confirmed that Rahul has gone to see his grandmother, adding that everyone has the right to undertake personal visits.

"Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader," Venugopal said.

The reaction from the Congress assumes significance as several BJP leaders targetted Rahul as he flew off to Italy on Sunday morning amid the farmers' protest. He left for Milan just a day before party's 136th foundation day.

Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal pic.twitter.com/5bqLkzvOX4 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that while the Congress is celebrating its 136th Foundation Day today, "Rahul has run away." Replying to a user's comment on his tweet, Chouhan said, "Why not? He must have gone to celebrate a party."

According to PTI sources, Rahul left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight on Sunday morning.

His foreign visit amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against farm laws has given ammunitions to the political opponents. Rahul had last week led a delegation which met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted the memorandum along with a purported 2 crore signatures of the farmers against the recently enacted laws.

