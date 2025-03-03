Congress fat-shames Rohit Sharma with 'unimpressive captain' remark, BJP replies with Rahul Gandhi jab Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress, saying that those who lost 90 elections under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership have no ground to call Rohit “unimpressive".

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed on Monday slammed Indian captain Rohit Sharma, calling him “overweight" and “the most unimpressive captain India has ever had". The statement from the Congress came after Rohit was dismissed for 15 runs off 17 balls in Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, which India won by 44 runs. The Congress leaders statement has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many, including BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, claiming that those who once opposed the country are now targeting the Indian cricket team.

BJP calls Congress ‘Nafrat ke bhaijan’

The BJP leader went on to say that the Congress, which brands itself as “Mohabbat ki dukan [shop of love]", is actually “Nafrat ke bhaijan [Messengers of hate]".

“Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had! “@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And ofcourse the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had,” Dr Shama Mohamed said.

Congress lost 90 elections under Rahul Gandhi: BJP

Poonawalla slammed the Congress, saying that those who lost 90 elections under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership have no ground to call Rohit “unimpressive". “Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive!" said Poonawalla.

He went on to say that, “I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning the T20 World Cup isn’t! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way!"

“While opposing India, its institutions, and its armed forces – while repeatedly saying they are against the Indian state – Congress has now turned against the Indian team as well," Poonawalla further added.

Moreover, BJP leader Radhika Khera also accused the Congress of having "humiliated athletes for decades".

"This is the same Congress that humiliated athletes for decades, denied them recognition, and now dares to mock a cricketing legend? The party that thrives on nepotism is lecturing a self-made champion?" Khera said.

Radhika slammed Rahul Gandhi, stating that while Rohit Sharma led India to a World Cup victory, the Congress leader struggled to manage his own party without leading it into turmoil.

The heated debate continued between BJP and the Congress as over Rohit Sharma as India secured a commanding 44-run victory over New Zealand in their final group-stage clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Even as captain Rohit Sharma was out, India posted a competitive total of 249 in their allotted 50 overs.