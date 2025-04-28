Congress distances itself from Saifuddin Soz's controversial remarks on Pahalgam terror attack Congress leader Saifuddin Soz's remarks suggesting India accept Pakistan's denial of involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack have sparked controversy, with the BJP accusing Congress of siding with Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, Saifuddin Soz, stirred controversy with his remarks on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting that dialogue with Pakistan is the only solution for peace between the two neighboring countries.

In a statement to ANI, Soz expressed that while the Pahalgam attack was a tragic and unacceptable incident, the issue should be handled with care and caution. He urged that if Pakistan claims it was not involved in the attack, India should temporarily accept that argument and trust the country’s investigating agencies to probe the matter thoroughly.

“What happened in Pahalgam was tragic and unacceptable. Every Indian should adopt the line that the Prime Minister has adopted. If Pakistan says it is not involved, let us accept that argument for now and rely on our investigating agencies, who will know better. India and Pakistan are two neighbors; the neighborhood cannot be changed, whatever you do. Ultimately, what will prevail between India and Pakistan is dialogue,” Soz said.

He emphasised that dialogue and discussion, rather than military confrontation, are the keys to resolving the ongoing issues between India and Pakistan. “No military solution, no arms, no sword. Nothing will work except word of mouth, that is dialogue,” he added.

Soz further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong stance on the terror attack and reiterated that India is a democratic country. “We must agree with what Prime Minister Modi says on this matter. His statement is a direction for all of us to understand the issue. The Prime Minister is the guide, he is the leader of the nation. He has spoken very strongly about Pahalgam. The Prime Minister will decide the course of action along with the cabinet,” said Soz.

The Congress leader also stressed that decisions regarding national security should be left to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet. “Whatever the cabinet decides, will be the action the Prime Minister will take. He has better knowledge on this,” he concluded.

However, Soz’s remarks quickly drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress of undermining India’s position on the matter and siding with Pakistan. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya took to social media to attack Soz, accusing him of “brazen advocacy” that aligned with Pakistani propaganda.

“He has most certainly exceeded even the expectations of the Pakistani deep state with such brazen advocacy,” Malviya said, further alleging that several Congress leaders’ statements were in line with Pakistani narratives.

The controversy surrounding Soz's remarks is part of a larger political debate following the Pahalgam terror attack. Other Congress leaders, including Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Priyanka Gandhi, and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have also sparked debate with their controversial comments on the attack. Vadra blamed "Hindutva" for the violence, while Siddaramaiah attributed it to an “intelligence failure.”

Meanwhile, the Congress party distanced itself from the controversial remarks of several leaders on the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that only the views expressed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and authorized AICC office-bearers represent its official position. This came after several Congress leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Shashi Tharoor, Tariq Hameed Karra, and Saifuddin Soz, made statements that triggered criticism from the BJP, accusing them of speaking in line with Pakistan’s narrative. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) had already condemned the attack as a direct assault masterminded by Pakistan and called for an analysis of intelligence failures and security lapses.

The BJP quickly seized on these remarks, accusing Congress leaders of undermining India’s position on the matter. BJP leaders, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, criticized the opposition party for allowing controversial statements from its members, with some Congress leaders questioning the need for war with Pakistan or offering interpretations that seemed to deflect blame from the central government. The CWC had condemned the attack as a cowardly act masterminded by Pakistan and appealed for calm, calling for unity at a time of national crisis. Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that Congress was shielding the "terror ecosystem" and promoting discord by allowing such statements.