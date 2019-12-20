Congress delegation detained at Manguluru airport

A file photo of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

A delegation of Congress leaders from Bengaluru was detained at the Manguluru airport on Friday due to curfew in the violence-hit port city, where two people died of bullet injuries following the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

"Our party leaders, who had gone to see the situation, have been detained in Manguluru Airport. I condemn this act to silence us," said former Karnataka Chief Minister and top Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Accusing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is making Karnataka "another Kashmir", he said: "All rights enshrined in the Constitution are curtailed."

The port city is under curfew since Thursday till Sunday to maintain law and order and prevent untoward incidents.

Internet data services on mobile devices have been suspended since midnight for two days across Manguluru and Dakshina Kannada district to prevent spread of rumours and stopping any attempts to disturbing peace.

Two persons - Jaleel Kandak, 49, and Naushan Kudroli, 23, who received bullet injuries in the firing, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital on Thursday night.

About 20 people, including 15 police officers, inspectors and constables were injured in the mob attack when police fired teargas shells and baton charged the protesters as a ban order was in force.