East-West Bharat Jodo Yatra proposed, focus on winning seats in next year's Lok Sabha polls: Kharge

Congress CWC meeting: Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday chaired the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting which was attended by senior leaders including CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and several others.

During the meeting, Kharge said that as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are in front of us, our objective is to win more and more seats in the upcoming polls. We have to move forward in many directions by coordinating with like-minded parties. Raking up the issue of MPs suspension in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Kharge said our example of the largest democracy in the world is in crisis. The whole country is seeing that BJP is strangling democracy by arbitrarily passing important bills without discussion and debate. There is a conspiracy going on to convert Parliament into a platform for the ruling party. On Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, Kharge said that he will convey workers' wish to Rahul Gandhi after which a decision will be taken. The next leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is likely to start from East to West in January.

Mallikarjun Kharge said that elections for the 18th Lok Sabha are before us. In this regard, the fourth meeting of I.N.D.I.A. bloc was held in Delhi on December 19, 2023.

We have moved forward in many directions. We have to win as many seats as possible by coordinating with like-minded colleagues.

We have constituted a five-member National Alliance Committee, which will decide the contours of the alliance with other parties.

In view of the preparations for the Lok Sabha, a review meeting has been held with about 24 states. We will also appoint coordinators on Lok Sabha seats soon.

We are going to hold a huge rally in Nagpur on December 28, on the 138th foundation day of Congress. A new message will go from there, the rally will be historic, I wish so.

The way 143 MPs of our I.N.D.I.A. bloc have been suspended in both Houses is unfortunate.

Modi government is working against the dignity of Parliament by passing all the important bills in the absence of the Opposition.

By trying to take over institutions like the Election Commission, the government has put the Constitution, Parliament, and democracy in danger.

The opposition gave full cooperation in the Parliament session. But after the incident in Parliament on December 13, 2023, the opposition MPs were demanding a statement from the Home Minister and a comprehensive discussion on this issue in both Houses, which the government made a question of prestige.

The biggest challenge is that the people holding constitutional positions, who are responsible for providing protection to the opposition MPs, are themselves becoming a part of party politics and doing politics using caste, region, and occupation as their shield.

He has failed to fulfill his obligations under the Constitution. The whole country is watching it.

We have a history of 138 years of sacrifice and restraint. Patriotism is in our blood and DNA. Even during the British rule, our ancestors did not learn to fear and bow down.

The government side has been trying to mislead the public for the last 10 years by defaming great heroes and distorting history for their own interests. We will have to answer them with the help of truth in a moderate and dignified language. We are doing the same work in the House also.

Our ideology does not allow us to lie like them, to do the same thing that this government is doing today. Friends, the lifespan of ego, sin and lies is very short but truth is immortal. Following the path of truth which our heroes have taught us, we have to defeat the undemocratic forces with great patience and restraint.

I have full confidence that we will achieve victory in the struggle to provide justice to the people.

We have to always pay attention to those fundamental issues which this government is making every possible effort to keep aside.

The wealth of the country is being handed over to a few businessmen; the issues of unemployment, inflation, and common people have to be put forward.

We should not forget those questions which will affect future politics. Caste census and women's reservation will be important issues. We want that women's reservation should be implemented immediately and OBC women should be brought under the ambit of reservation.

Today we will have to brainstorm on many such questions and make some concrete strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

I want to put one more important thing before the working committee. For the last several months, all the leaders and workers of the party have been continuously putting forward a demand before me in one voice that Rahul Gandhi should be requested to start Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0.

I put this before Rahul Gandhi in the working committee and leave the decision to all of you.

