After 4-hour-long meet on post-results damage control, here's where Congress stands | 10 points

The CWC meeting was the aftermath of a flop show at the assembly elections in 5 states. After a major flop show in elections in five states, Congress's top decision-making body on Sunday brainstormed over the way forward of the grand old party, and "unanimously reaffirmed'' faith in the leadership of party president Sonia Gandhi. 10 key points to note on the CWC meet: Amid calls for large-scale reforms to revive the party's dwindling electoral fortunes, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said that the party president will immediately take up corrective measures to revamp and re-strengthen organisation. The CWC has unanimously reaffirmed faith in the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Venugopal added. The Congress will hold a Chintan Shivir immediately after the Budget Session of Parliament and the CWC will meet again before that, he told reporters Gandhi listened to all leaders at the CWC meet and said she is willing to make required changes to strengthen the party, sources said. "Every single member of the CWC wants Sonia Gandhi to guide party till organisational elections are held," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, party's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and P Chidambaram were among those who attended the Congress Working Committee meeting. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik were the only three from the Group of 23 leaders who participated in the meeting of the CWC, which has a large number of Gandhi family loyalists. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh did not attend the meeting. Senior party leader A K Antony was also not present as he has contracted Covid. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot suggested at the CWC meet that a 'Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session)' be held by Congress in his state. He said no one was taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Rahul Gandhi does and was fighting resolutely. Ahead of the meeting, the chorus for making Rahul Gandhi Congress president again grew louder as several leaders and workers voiced support for him to take on the mantle of party chief. The Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party, could not wrest Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur from the BJP and the party's tally in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh fell to its lowest. While Sonia Gandhi has not been actively campaigning for some time, Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had been the star campaigner for the Congress in the polls, with the brother-sister duo also playing a major role in key decisions of the party. The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary strategy group was held at the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi. (with PTI inputs) Latest India News congress working committee

