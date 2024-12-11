Congress attacking Dhankhar to divert attention from Soros issue: Kiren Rijiju

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kiren Rijiju had condemned Congress' no-trust move on Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju said that the opposition party is attacking Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to divert attention from the alleged Congress-Soros nexus. Rijiju had condemned the opposition INDIA bloc’s move to submit a notice for the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, dubbing it as ‘extremely regrettable’.

The BJP intensified its attack on the Congress, alleging that the connection between US-based billionaire George Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family runs deep, extending beyond Sonia Gandhi’s 'role' as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP).

In a post on X, the ruling party, citing media reports, said, "Fori Nehru, a Hungarian like Soros, was married to BK Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru’s cousin, making her the aunt of Rahul Gandhi, former Congress President and Leader of the Opposition".

George Soros is documented to have visited Fori Nehru and maintained extended correspondence with her and their association traces back to the time when BK Nehru served as India’s ambassador to the United States, the party claimed.

“This raises questions about the extent to which the Nehru-Gandhi family may have compromised India’s strategic interests, over the decades, to benefit their extended family’s financial and entrepreneurial pursuits, as well as the interests of the deep state they have been aligned with,” the BJP charged.

The BJP has been on the offensive over the issue since last week when it alleged that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had links with George Soros-backed outfits allegedly involved in anti-India activities.

The Congress has dismissed the BJP's allegations and said that the focus should be on the Adani issue.

(With inputs from PTI)