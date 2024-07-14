Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy leader of party in Lok Sabha, announces K Suresh as Chief Whip

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Sonia Gandhi

The Congress has appointed MP Gaurav Gogoi as the Deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha, KC Venugopal informed on Sunday (July 14). Sonia Gandhi wrote to Speaker Om Birla about the latest appointments which also include MP Kodikunnil Suresh as Chief Whip. MPs Manickam Tagore and Dr Md Jawaid appointed as whips.

"Hon'ble CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji has written to the Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker informing him about the appointment of the Deputy Leader, Chief Whip, and two Whips for the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha," Venugopal posted on X.

The Congress general secretary said that the Congress, along with the Opposition, will "champion" the people's causes in the Lok Sabha.

"Guided by LOP Shri @RahulGandhi ji, the Congress and INDIA parties will energetically champion the people's causes in the Lok Sabha," he said.

Earlier, the party had named Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition.