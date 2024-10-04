Congress appoints 5-member team for upcoming Assembly Elections in Delhi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Congress on Friday (October 4) appointed a team of 5-member each for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Delhi, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Following are the leaders who have been allotted various positions in the team.

Abhay Dubey -- National Media Coordinator

Jyoti Kumar Singh -- Coordinator

Asma Tasleem -- Coordinator

Arun Aggarwal -- Coordinator

Rashmi Singh -- Coordinator

Assembly Elections in Delhi are due next February while the polls are due in Maharashtra and Jharkhand later this year. The party is contesting the ongoing Assembly Elections in Haryana alone while it is contesting the Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with the National Conference.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections were held in three phases. Haryana will go to polls on October 5. The results of both places will be announced on October 8.