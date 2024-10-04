Friday, October 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Congress appoints 5-member team for upcoming Assembly Elections in Delhi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Congress appoints 5-member team for upcoming Assembly Elections in Delhi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Five-member team has been constituted for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Delhi, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2024 16:04 IST
Assembly Elections, Congress, Assembly polls, Delhi Assembly Elections, Maharashtra Assembly polls
Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Congress on Friday (October 4) appointed a team of 5-member each for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Delhi, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Following are the leaders who have been allotted various positions in the team.

  • Abhay Dubey -- National Media Coordinator
  • Jyoti Kumar Singh -- Coordinator
  • Asma Tasleem -- Coordinator
  • Arun Aggarwal -- Coordinator
  • Rashmi Singh -- Coordinator

Assembly Elections in Delhi are due next February while the polls are due in Maharashtra and Jharkhand later this year. The party is contesting the ongoing Assembly Elections in Haryana alone while it is contesting the Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with the National Conference.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections were held in three phases. Haryana will go to polls on October 5. The results of both places will be announced on October 8. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement