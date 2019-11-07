Image Source : PTI Congress appoints 11 new district chiefs in UP

In an effort to galvanise the party in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Thursday appointed 11 new district presidents and two city chiefs in the state.

The new district unit presidents were appointed in the cities of Unnao and Barabanki, adjoining Lucknow. Besides, Meerut and Shamli districts also got district and city chiefs.

The party is, however, yet to appoint the district and city presidents in the big cities of the state.

Rajiv Tyagi, head of the media department of the UP Congress, said, "Everything will be done soon and our General Secretary (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) is taking utmost care in making the decision."

Earlier, the party had appointed 51 District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and city chiefs in the state. It had also revamped its unit at the state level, replacing Raj Babbar with Ajay Kumar Lallu as state chief.

