Delhi: Congress to shift AICC headquarters to new building in January 2024 naming it 'Indira Bhawan'

Congress head office Delhi: As per sources, the Congress War Room will soon get a new address as the party is all set to shift it to elsewhere at the Gurdwara Rakabganj (GRG) Road following the allotment of the present premises to Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma.

According to sources, the 15 GRG Road residence has been allotted to Sharma, an independent Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Haryana.

The Congress has now decided to shift the war room (party office) to 17 GRG, alloted in the name of party Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil. Party sources added that the war room will be shifted to the adjacent building in the coming days or weeks.

The Congress has been operating its war room from the 15 GRG for over the last one decade.

