Coal shortage: A look at current situation in Karnataka, Kerala, TN, Andhra and Telangana

Southern states in India including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala may face power outage issues in the coming days if these regions fall for coal shortage. These states are having an average reserve of 4 to 7 days of coal, however, if supply doesn't remain desired in the future then it may lead to a power crisis in these regions.

First let's talk about Karnataka, sensing this crisis, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has demanded from the central government to allocate 14 rakes of coal per day to the state. 1 rake comes with 4,000 tonnes of coal.

There are three thermal power stations in the state, Raichur, Ballari, and Eramras Power Station. These three stations generate about 5020 MW of electricity per day, and for this 11 rakes of coal are required, Karnataka is currently supplied 6 to 10 rakes of coal. Due to which the use of reserve coal has started in all three plants. The state has received good rains in the last 10 days due to which power generation in hydel plants has increased.

Tamil Nadu usually has a reserve stock of 2 to 3 weeks of coal, but due to the short supply of coal, only 4 to 5 days of the reserve is left. Meanwhile, Chennai, Mettur, and Tuticorin producing 4320 MW of electricity. There is a reserve stock of 3 to 5 days, officials say that in view of the current supply, power can be supplied without interruption for 10 days but after that, there may be trouble.

The problem is more in Andhra Pradesh as it is getting only 40,000 tonnes of supply against desired 70,000 tonnes of coal. Last week, due to a shortage of coal, 3 power stations had to be closed. At present Andhra Pradesh has only 2 days of stock Left. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to the central government for immediate coal supply.

Kerala is keeping a close watch on the situation and an appeal has been made to the common people to spend electricity wisely, otherwise, there may be a crisis in the future.

During the evening which is called peak hours, there is a shortage of 120 to 200 MW power in Kerala. According to the officials, supply is possible from the existing stock at present, but if this problem lasts for a long time, then the government will have to take some strict steps.

Presently the situation is under control. 34 rakes of coal are being produced and supplied every day instead of 30 from the Singareni coal mine on the instructions of the Central Government to help the neighboring Andhra Pradesh

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah held an hour-long meeting with Power Minister, Coal Minister, and other officials over possible coal shortage and power crisis concerns.

The three ministers were believed to have discussed the availability of coal to power plants and the current power demands. Yesterday, Power Minister RK Singh said the issue of coal shortage was being over-hyped in the country.

