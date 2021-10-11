Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra stares at power cuts as 13 plants shut down amid coal shortage

Amid a possible power crisis in the wake of reports of coal shortage in the country, Maharashtra government has urged citizens to to use power carefully and save electricity. As many as 13 thermal power generation plants supplying power to the state power distribution company MahaVitaran have been shut down, due to shortage of coal.

Following this, Maharashtra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MSEDCL) has appealed to citizens to use electricity sparingly during peak hours.

In a circular, the energy department said, "Due to shortage of coal, 13 sets of various thermal power plants supplying power to MSEDCL have been shut down at present. As a result, 3330 MW power supply has been cut off. Efforts are being made to provide power supply from hydropower and other sources, including emergency procurement, to fill the power gap.”

“MSEDCL is making strenuous efforts to prevent load shedding in the state and has appealed to consumers to use electricity sparingly from 6 am to 10 am and from 6 pm to 10 pm to balance the demand and availability,” the statement added.

The state govt said efforts are being made to provide power supply from hydropower and other sources along with immediate procurement to fill the power gap.

How much coal Maharashtra needs?

According to report, everyday Maharashtra needs 1,49,000 metric tonnes of coal for power generation plants to run at 85% capacity but now getting less than 70,000 metric tonnes. MahaGenco’s seven coal-based power generation plants have a coal stock ranging between 0.72 day and 1.62 days.

In order to avoid load shedding as per the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission’s order, MahaVitaran supplies power to farm pumps only for eight hours per day, and on a rotational basis during night hours.

If the coal shortage is not rectified within the next few days, then Maharashtra may face load shedding for 6 to 8 hours each day, power department officials said.

