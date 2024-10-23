J-K CM Omar Abdullah meets Amit Shah in Delhi, discusses restoration of statehood

Follow us on Image Source : HOME MINISTER'S OFFICE Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Newly elected Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday (October 23) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and held discussions related to the issues of Union Territory including early restoration of statehood, said officials. During his first visit to the national capital after taking office last week, Abdullah met with the Home Minister for nearly 30 minutes.

However, the officials said that it was a courtesy call during which the Chief Minister apprised the Union Home Minister about the situation and also discussed the issue of restoration of statehood.

CM Omar Abdullah likely to meet PM Modi

It is pertinent to mention that the Chief Minister's visit to Delhi comes days after a terror attack in the Gangangir area of Ganderbal district, where seven people, including a doctor, were brutally killed just three days ago.

During his time in Delhi, the Chief Minister is expected to meet with central leadership, including a likely meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abdullah's National Conference achieved a remarkable victory in the recent assembly polls in the Union Territory, securing 42 out of the 90 seats.

Restoration of statehood

In a significant move during his first cabinet meeting, a resolution was adopted calling on the central government to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood to its original form.

This restoration is viewed as an essential measure for initiating a healing process, reestablishing constitutional rights, and protecting the distinct identity of the region's residents.

With the backing of the J-K Cabinet, the Chief Minister is empowered to engage with the Prime Minister and the central government to advocate for the reinstatement of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

The resolution also received approval from Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Notaby, since the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory in 2019, the police force has been under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry.

