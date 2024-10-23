Mehbooba Mufti does it again, advocates Indo-Pak talks after Ganderbal terror attack

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Ganderbal terror attacks: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday (October 23) once again called for dialogue between India and Pakistan in response to the recent terror attack in Ganderbal. She said that reconciliation is the only way forward between India and Pakistan to get rid of 'bloodshed' in Jammu and Kashmir. The former CM made this remark during her visit to the residence of Dr Shahnawaz Dar, who was killed by terrorists in Ganderbal on October 20.

Mehbooba Mufti's recent call for Indo-Pak talks after the Ganderbal terror attack goes against India's official stance, as the Central government has maintained that there will be no dialogue with Pakistan until terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is eradicated. The government has consistently emphasised that talks can only proceed once cross-border terrorism is completely curbed.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has directly blamed Pakistan for the increase in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. He echoed the government's position by stating that there can be no talks between New Delhi and Islamabad as long as Pakistan continues to be involved in the killings.

WATCH what Mufti said

Speaking to reporters, the PDP chief said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are stuck between the enmity of the two countries. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are trapped between the enmity of two countries. Their lives, property, and everything is getting ruined due to the fight between two nations and Jammu and Kashmir is becoming victims of it. Our poor labourers have also become victims of this and Dr Shahnawaz was also the victim of it," she said.

'Reconciliation between India, Pakistan only way'

"There is no way ahead till both nations sit together and start reconciliation like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did,” she said and added, “Otherwise attacks like this will continue."

"As long as there is the war between the two countries, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to suffer. It’s not about Mehbooba Mufti, every person in Jammu and Kashmir wants to get rid of the war. Both the countries should talk so that Jammu and Kashmir can be brought out of bloodshed," Mufti added.

'Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega': Farooq Abdullah

Earlier, Farooq Abdullah had warned Pakistan that if they want a good relationship with India, they must end their sponsorship of terrorism.

Speaking to the media, the NC president described the attack as "very unfortunate" and extended condolences to the victims who lost their lives in the incident. "This attack was very unfortunate... Poor immigrant laborers and a doctor lost their lives. What will the terrorists gain from this? Do they think they will create a Pakistan here? We are trying to put an end to this misery... I want to tell the leadership in Pakistan that if they want good relations with India, they must end this terrorism," Abdullah said.

"Kashmir will not become Pakistan. Let us live with dignity and succeed... If they couldn't create Pakistan in 75 years, how will it happen now? It's time to end terrorism, or the consequences will be severe. How can talks be held if they keep killing innocent people?" he added.

Ganderbal terror attack

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district on Sunday. The unidentified attackers struck as the labourers and other staff returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal, late in the evening. They said the terrorists -- believed to be at least two -- opened indiscriminate fire on the group of labourers that included both locals and non-locals.

While two labourers died on the spot, four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries subsequently, the officials said, adding that five people are undergoing treatment for injuries. The deceased were identified as Dr Shahnawaz, Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh.

The incident raised serious concern as this was a targeted killing by the terrorists. The terrorists believed to be at least two, opened fire indiscriminately on a group of labourers, which included both local and non-local people. Two labourers died instantly, while three others and a doctor later succumbed to their injuries. Officials also noted that five individuals are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

