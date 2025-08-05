Uttarkashi cloudburst: Flash floods kill 10, wash away several buildings in Uttarakhand Cloudburst in Uttarkashi: The sudden cloudburst, following days of incessant rainfall, triggered flash floods in Dharali village of Harsil area of the district.

Uttarkashi:

At least 10 people were killed and more than 100 feared missing after the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand was hit by flash floods on Tuesday. This was confirmed by Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya. The incident occurred after a massive cloudburst swept away dozens of buildings, including hotels and homestays. The exact location of the incident is Dharali village near Harshil in Uttarkashi district.

Continuous heavy rainfall turned into a disaster in the hilly regions. The cloudburst occurred in the Dharaloi village at Harsil area of the district, leading to a sudden rise in the water level of the Khir Ganga stream, which brought along massive debris and caused widespread damage in the Dharali–Khir Ganga area.

(Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS)The image shows the exact location where the incident took place.

"In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gad in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, SDRF, army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site. In view of this incident, everyone should maintain a safe distance from the river. Ensure that you, children, and livestock are kept at a safe distance from the river, the police said in a post on X.

Rescue operations underway in region

Teams from the SDRF, Revenue Department, and Army disaster response units have reached the site and rescue operations have been launched. Reports suggest that several buildings in the area have been damaged due to the debris-laden floodwaters.

Tourist facilities washed away

According to information from the ground, a devastating flash flood struck the Khir Ganga river at Dharali, a key stop on the route to Gangotri Dham. Around 20 to 25 hotels and homestays have reportedly been swept away. Authorities also fear that 10 to 12 labourers may be trapped under the debris. Locals believe the cloudburst occurred somewhere upstream in the Khir Ganga’s catchment area, triggering the destructive flood. The incident has caused widespread panic and fear among the residents.