CJI NV Ramana in Ranchi: 'False narratives are created about the supposed easy lives led by judges'

CJI in Ranchi: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Saturday asserted that non-filling up of judicial vacancies and not improving the judicial infrastructure was the main reason for the pendency of cases in the country. He also lamented over the false narratives about lives of judges. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana was delivering inaugural ‘Justice S B Sinha Memorial Lecture’ on “Life of a Judge” being organised by National University of Study & Research in Law in Ranchi.

"On multiple occasions, I have highlighted the issues leading to the pendencies. I have been strongly advocating the need to revamp the infrastructure - both physical & personal to enable the judges to function to their full potential," adding, "False narratives are created about the supposed easy lives led by judges. It is difficult to swallow. People often complain about the long pendency of the cases at all levels of the Indian judicial system."

"One of the biggest challenges before current day judiciary is prioritising matters for adjudication. The judges can't turn a blind eye to the social realities. The judge has to give priority to pressing matters in order to save the system from avoidable conflicts & burdens," CJI added.

"A judge in a modern democracy cannot be defined as someone who merely states the law. A judge holds a unique position in the democratic scheme. He bridges the gap between social realities and the law. Secondly, he protects the spirit and value of constitution. It is the courts and judges who balance formal democracy with substantive democracy. We are living in a complex society which is always evolving."

A few days back, the CJI in Jaipur had said judicial officers and judges work hard and apart from their daily judicial duty, they work extra hours on Saturdays and Sundays. He said the judiciary is always ahead in trying to resolve all these issues.

On media

The CJI came down heavily on the media and said it is 'taking democracy two steps backward'. "By overstepping and breaching your responsibilities, you are taking our democracy two steps backward. Print media still has a certain degree of accountability, whereas electronic media has zero accountability," and added, "Of late, we see media running kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide. Ill-informed & agenda driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to health of democracy."

