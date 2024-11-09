'Chief, you truly did it your way', says CJI Chandrachud's successor in emotional farewell

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjiv Khanna with Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India-designate Sanjiv Khanna on Friday lauded CJI D Y Chandrachud for his "monumental" contribution, saying he worked on a mission to improve the apex court and pursued his goal of making it "a sanctuary of inclusivity", which was accessible to all. At a farewell event for Justice Chandrachud, organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Justice Khanna, in an emotional speech, said there would be an "emptiness" in the Supreme Court with his demitting office.

"When a towering tree in the forest of justice steps back, the birds pause their songs, and the wind moves differently. Other trees shift and adjust to fill the void. But the forest will never be quite the same again.

"From Monday, we will feel the change deeply, an emptiness will resonate through the sandstone pillars of this court, a quiet echo within the hearts of the members of the bar and the bench alike," Justice Khanna said.

'Scholar and a Jurist'

He highlighted the qualities of CJI Chandrachud as a scholar and a jurist, embodying calmness in his professional and personal life while pronouncing "monumental" judgments. "Thirty-eight constitutional bench judgments, including two just pronounced today.

This is a record which will remain unbroken," the CJI-designate said.

He said another feat that was difficult to emulate was Justice Chandrachud’s ability to address audiences on diverse subjects.

"During one of the conversations I had with him, he said that it was his third speech on the same day. Chief, you are not only an elegant orator, but you command equal mastery over the written word," Justice Khanna said.

He possesses a rare ability to bridge traditional wisdom with contemporary thought into a seamless connectivity with old principles and innovations of legal philosophy, Justice Khanna said. He said that another commendable aspect of Justice Chandrachud was his self-discipline and unwavering work ethic.

"As a chief justice, he had a mission, mission to improve this court under his leadership and several critical institutional developments took to flight — from the construction of new chambers to (a new) Supreme Court building to the establishment of a dedicated war room and staff welfare activities.

'CJI brought courts to the doorsteps of the litigants'

"That apart, as a technology buff, the chief has transformed this court to bring technology and courts to the doorsteps of the litigants, be it through live streaming, hybrid hearing artificial intelligence (AI) translation or e-filing, making our life and the lives of hundreds of lawyers so much at ease," Justice Khanna said.

"I must speak about his continuous flow of energy. Somebody has remarked, that a person doesn't need brilliance or genius. All he needs is energy. Chief, you clearly combine the three: genius, brilliance and energy, leaving us to wonder, what is the source of your energy?" Justice Khanna said he had discussed several issues and problems with Justice Chandrachud but there were never any differences between them, "We had our opinions, but nevertheless we found ways and means to deal with it," he said.

"As the chief prepares to demit the office soon, there will be, undoubtedly, a vacuum, both in the institution and for someone who had worked and lived with such dedication… Of course, the chief will be missed by us. We will miss your presence physically, but you will always be filled; you will be amongst us as one of us," Justice Khanna said.

Wishing him well in his family life and personal endeavours, the CJI-designate said, "While Bob Dylan was one of your favourite (singers), I like to borrow a line from the Frank Sinatra song, ‘I did it my way.’ Chief, you truly did it your way."