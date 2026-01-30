CJ Roy found dead: Businessman who once bought back his first car, a red Maruti 800, for Rs 10 lakh Confident Group chairman CJ Roy was found dead at his Bengaluru office on January 30. As police investigate the circumstances, attention has turned to moments from his public life, including his decision months earlier to buy back his first car, a red Maruti 800, for Rs 10 lakh.

Confident Group chairman CJ Roy was found dead at his Bengaluru office on Friday, January 30, in what police have confirmed as a case of suicide. According to officials, Roy was found with a gunshot injury at the company’s premises near Richmond Circle and was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. A licensed firearm was recovered from the scene. The Ashok Nagar police have registered a case and said a post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police officials also confirmed that the Income Tax Department had carried out searches at Roy’s office earlier in the day. Authorities have said no conclusion has been reached on whether the searches had any connection to the incident, and that all aspects are being examined as part of the investigation.

Roy, the founder of the Confident Group, was a well-known figure in the real estate and infrastructure sector, with projects across India and abroad. He was also known for his public-facing lifestyle and interest in luxury assets, particularly automobiles, often sharing aspects of his personal life on social media.

That interest came into focus in November 2025, when Roy made headlines for buying back his first car, a red Maruti 800. Posting a video and photographs of the car on Instagram on November 19, he shared a detailed caption reflecting on the purchase, the role of social media in locating the vehicle, and what the car represented in his life.

In the caption, Roy wrote, “I HAD OFFERED RS 10 LAKHS FOR THE FINDER OF MY 1st Car, This Maruti 800 Red Car. POWER OF SOCIAL MEDIA, MY INSTAGRAM FRIENDS FOUND IT !!!. This Could be One of the Highest paid for a Maruti 800.. But 1st Car is Always the 1st Achievement This Maruti 800, I Bought in 1994 with My Own Earnings when I was 25 Years Old. 31 Years Back Maruti 800 was One of the Best Car in Indian Roads. I Bought it for Rs 1.10 Lakhs the Same Amount of Money in 1994 would have Got me 2 Acres of Land in Sarjapur!. Today the 2 Acres of Land in Sarjapur will be Worth over Rs 20 Crores. SO THE MORAL OF THE STORY.. Buy a Car but also Buy a small piece of Land. Land Becomes Family Wealth!!!”

Roy also mentioned selling off the Maruti 800 car to buy a Maruti Esteem, which, according to him, was “the most expensive and best car on Indian roads in 1997.” He signed off saying that he had always been a car lover.

As the investigation continues, Roy’s death has brought renewed attention to a public life that frequently blended business success with personal storytelling.

