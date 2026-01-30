CJ Roy's last social media post explained: Why he addressed followers four days ago Confident Group chairman CJ Roy’s last social media post has come under focus following his death. Just four days before the incident, Roy addressed his followers to wish them on an occasion.

Confident Group chairman CJ Roy was found dead at his Bengaluru office on Friday, January 30, in what police have confirmed as a case of suicide. According to officials, Roy was found with a gunshot injury at the company’s premises near Richmond Circle and was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. A licensed firearm was recovered from the scene.

The Ashok Nagar police have registered a case in connection with the incident and said a post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death. The development has drawn attention to Roy’s final public communication, which came just days before the incident.

What was CJ Roy’s last social media post?

Just four days ago, CJ Roy addressed his 1.3 million followers on social media to mark Republic Day. In his message, he extended wishes to his followers and their families, without indicating any distress or concern.

“Dear friends, good afternoon. Wish you all a very happy 77th Indian national Republic Day. This is a great day in each one of our lives, so wishing you and your family again a very, very Happy Republic Day. Take care. Bbye," he said in the video. The post has since gained attention as Roy’s last public address before his death. Take a look at the video here:

Who was CJ Roy?

CJ Roy was a well-known builder and real estate developer from Kochi, Kerala, and the founder of the Confident Group. Though real estate remained his primary business, Roy maintained an active presence in the film industry and produced several South films over the years.

Roy produced a total of eight Kannada and Malayalam films and supported multiple large-scale projects featuring leading actors from the South Indian film industry, as observed from his Facebook bio. His filmography included big-budget productions such as Mohanlal's Casanovva and Marakkar, highlighting his deep interest in entertainment alongside his real estate ventures.

