CISF's Geeta Samota becomes first officer from force to Summit Mount Everest

New Delhi:

In a historic and inspirational achievement, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Sub-Inspector Geeta Samota has become the first officer from the force to scale the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, standing tall at 8,849 meters (29,032 feet). Geeta reached the summit on the morning of May 19, 2025, marking a monumental milestone not just in her journey but also for Indian women and the CISF.

Hailing from Chak village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, Geeta’s journey from a rural upbringing to standing on the "roof of the world" is a powerful story of resilience, courage, and unyielding determination.

From rural roots to national glory

Born into a modest family with four daughters, Geeta Samota was raised in a traditional rural environment. She pursued her schooling and college education in local institutions and was an accomplished hockey player during her college years until an injury cut short her sports career. That setback, however, became a turning point, steering her toward a path of greater purpose.

In 2011, Geeta joined CISF and discovered a keen interest in mountaineering—a field largely unexplored within the force at the time. Seizing the opportunity, she was selected in 2015 for a six-week basic mountaineering course at the ITBP training institute in Auli, where she stood out as the only woman in her batch. Her exceptional performance paved the way for her advanced training in 2017, making her the first CISF officer to complete such a rigorous program.

Trailblazing climbs and a vision for seven summits

Geeta’s mountaineering journey gained momentum in 2019 when she became the first woman from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to summit both Mount Satopanth (7,075 meters) in Uttarakhand and Mount Lobuche (6,119 meters) in Nepal. Though a 2021 CAPF Everest expedition was cancelled due to technical reasons, she used the setback as motivation and set her sights on the “Seven Summits” — a goal to climb the highest peak on every continent.

Between 2021 and early 2022, she scaled four major peaks as part of the Seven Summits challenge: Mount Kosciuszko in Australia (2,228 meters), Mount Elbrus in Russia (5,642 meters), Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania (5,895 meters), and Mount Aconcagua in Argentina (6,961 meters) — achieving this feat in a record time of just 6 months and 27 days, making her the fastest Indian woman to do so.

In another remarkable expedition, Geeta climbed five peaks in the Rupshu region of Ladakh within just three days — three of which were over 6,000 meters high. These climbs solidified her reputation as a record-breaking mountaineer and an icon of perseverance and national pride.

Recognition and future goals

Geeta Samota has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the International Women’s Day Award 2023 by the Delhi Commission for Women and the "Giving Wings to Dreams Award 2023" by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Her philosophy resonates with clarity and strength: "The mountains don’t discriminate. They treat everyone the same, regardless of gender. Only those with a special 'X-factor' reach the top."

CISF has played an active role in supporting her aspirations, providing training opportunities at ABVIMAS in Manali and sponsoring her expedition to Everest. Inspired by her success, CISF is now planning to send a fully dedicated mountaineering team to Everest in 2026.

A message that echoes beyond heights

Geeta’s victory is more than a mountaineering feat — it’s a resounding message to young girls and women across the country: “Dream big, work hard, and never give up.” She has not only scaled physical peaks but has also challenged deep-rooted social perceptions about women’s capabilities.

The entire CISF fraternity, including the Director General, has extended their heartfelt congratulations to Geeta Samota on this extraordinary accomplishment. Her achievement is a beacon of inspiration not only for the youth of India but also for the entire CAPF community.

Geeta Samota’s journey redefines courage, and her summit stands as a towering symbol of possibility for generations to come.