CISF takes over security of Noida International Airport ahead of launch; 120 personnel deployed CISF DIG (Airport), Vinay Kalja, expressed delight over the move as the Central Armed Police Force was deployed at the Noida International Airport on the first day of Navratri.

New Delhi:

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday took over the security command of Noida International Airport. As many as 120 CISF personnel have been deployed to safeguard the airport, which is set to be inaugurated on October 30.

This greenfield airport is the 70th airport in India. Besides, it will be the second international airport in the National Capital Region (NCR), following Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“On 22 Sept 2025, CISF took over the security of Noida International Airport (DXN), India’s first net-zero emissions airport and now the 70th airport under the security cover of CISF. Planned as Asia’s largest, DXN will eventually handle 70M passengers annually with world-class facilities, seamless connectivity & sustainable design inspired by India’s heritage. With the responsibility of securing DXN, CISF reaffirms its role as the Shield ensuring foolproof security while supporting India’s rise as a global aviation hub,” CISF posted on X.

CISF DG expresses bliss

CISF DIG (Airport), Vinay Kalja, expressed delight over the move as the Central Armed Police Force was deployed at the Noida International Airport on the first day of Navratri.

"This is the 70th airport in India, where CISF has been deployed. It will become a major international airport with 12 million passengers planned for. We are happy that on the first day of Navratri, we have been deployed here. From today, 120 CISF personnel have been deployed here,” he said.

Civil Aviation Minister reveals launch date of Noida International Airport

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said that the Noida International Airport is scheduled to be officially opened on October 30. Flight services are planned to begin about 45 days after the inauguration

"We are working to expedite the inauguration so that it happens soon. The current date we have set for the inauguration is October 30, and we anticipate that flight operations will begin within 45 days after that," Naidu informed reporters.