CISF introduces new posting policy for non-gazetted officers: Check details here

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has rolled out a revised posting policy for its non-gazetted officers, which will impact over 98 per cent of its personnel. Force's Inspector General, KC Samantaray said this new policy applies to the majority of the sanctioned strength of 1,94,053 members throughout their 38-year service cycle.

Replacing the 2017 policy, the updated framework aims to equip personnel with modern knowledge, technology, and skills to address evolving security challenges effectively, Samantaray said. Simultaneously, the policy emphasises improving work-life balance by accommodating personal needs across the officers' careers, thereby fostering motivation and holistic well-being within the force.

With a sanctioned strength of 1,94,053 members, the new policy will span the service cycle of nearly 38 years for these non-gazetted officers of the CISF. The CISF has outlined a detailed timeline for issuing posting orders under this newly announced policy. The schedule aims to assist personnel in planning their personal and family needs, including children's education and other essential requirements.

According to the CISF, posting orders for retirees will be issued by 31st December, followed by orders for women officers by 15th January. Couples will receive their orders by 31st January, while the remaining officers will have their orders finalized by 15th February. "This structured timeline ensures officers can plan well in advance for their children's education and other critical family requirements," stated CISF Inspector General Samantaray.

The new posting policy is part of a broader initiative to enhance the work-life balance and operational efficiency of the force while addressing emerging security challenges, he said. "The new policy is designed to motivate personnel while enhancing their capabilities to meet emerging threats. It also ensures better work-life balance across their service period," Samantaray said during the announcement. This initiative underscores CISF's commitment to modernizing its workforce and adapting to dynamic security demands.

(With ANI inputs)

