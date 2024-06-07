Chirag Paswan hugs PM Modi, congratulates him for leading NDA to historic third term

Follow us on Image Source : BJP LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan hugs PM Modi.

Modi 3.0 government: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to a historic third term after winning the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Paswan said PM Modi alone could bridge the divide between the poor and the rich, and make India a developed country by 2047.

"I congratulate PM Modi for NDA's big victory...Only you had the determination for this kind of historic victory. This is not a mean feat, that the NDA got such a big victory under the leadership of PM Modi. We felt proud when we saw the energy and excitement at the mention of your name in different areas...The people have reposed their full faith in you," Paswan said while addressing the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.

"Because of you, we can proudly say in front of the world that India is the fifth-largest economy globally. The people of the country have reposed their full faith in you. Only you have the will to reduce the distance between villages and towns and to bridge the poor-rich divide. Only you had the willpower to aim for making India a developed country by 2047 and only you can take us there," Paswan further said, while supporting the proposal to name PM Modi as the NDA leader on Friday. He also asserted that PM Modi could bring Ram Vilas Paswan's vision of bringing light to families who have been living in darkness.

NDA 3.0 elects PM Modi as their leader

Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led NDA on Friday elected Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term. Besides NDA MPs, senior leaders of the alliance, including chief ministers, were part of the meeting where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposed a resolution in support of Modi's leadership, with allies and MPs endorsing it.

The PM was welcomed in the Parliament amid Modi-Modi chants by the elected NDA MPs. Welcoming PM Modi in the Parliament, JP Nadda said, "We extend heartiest congratulations to the Prime Minister, who spent every moment in the service of the nation. That is the reason that India is creating history today and NDA is forming a government for the third consecutive time with a majority."

BJP leaders Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar CM and JDU chief Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Apna party chief Anupriya Patel, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also endorsed PM Modi's name as NDA's leaders.

After Modi was elected the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him, some alliance members said. The swearing-in is likely to be held on Sunday, sources said.

What did Modi and other leaders say?

Addressing the meeting, PM Modi said, "I am very fortunate that all of you have unanimously chosen me as the leader of NDA. You all have given me a new responsibility and I am very grateful to you...When I was speaking in this House in 2019, you all chose me as the leader, then I emphasised one thing which is trust. Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset."

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to all leaders, newly-elected MPs and Rajya Sabha MPs. "It is a matter of happiness for me that I have had the opportunity to welcome such a large group here today. All those leaders who have come victorious deserve congratulations. The lakhs of workers who have worked day and night, today from this central hall, I bow down and salute them," he added.

Earlier, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that India has the right leader - that is Narendra Modi. "Narendra Modi has a vision and a zeal, his execution is very perfect. He is executing all his policies with a true spirit...Today, India has the right leader - that is Narendra Modi. This is a very good opportunity for India, if you miss now, we will miss forever...," he said.

Nitish Kumar also took a sharp dig at the opposition INDIA bloc, questioning their unity and coherence. He highlighted the internal conflicts and lack of a clear leadership vision within the bloc, which he believes undermines their effectiveness against the ruling BJP.

