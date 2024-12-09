Chinmoy Das, his followers booked in another case in Bangladesh amid outrage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Chinmoy Das in police custody

ISKOCN monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was on Sunday booked in a fresh case regarding a clash on the court premises in Chittagong, according to media reports. According to the Dhaka Tribune newspaper, the case names the Hindu leader as the prime accused along with 164 identified individuals and 400 to 500 unidentified people. He is already in jail on a charge of sedition.

Fundamentalist group member files complaint

The complaint was filed by Enamul Haque, a Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh member. Notably, Hefazat-e-Islalm is a fundamentalist group formed in 2010 which is against progressive laws and bats for Islamic law imposition in Bangladesh. His complaint was filed in the court of Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Bakar Siddique.

In his complaint, Haque has alleged that he was attacked by followers of Chinmoy Das while returning home after completing land registry work at the court on November 26.

The fundamentalist group's member also said that he was targeted for wearing a ‘panjabi’, a kurta, and a cap, which resulted in injuries to his right hand and head before being rescued by bystanders and admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, the newspaper said.

His lawyer said, "Haque was assaulted on November 26 on the court premises by followers of Chinmoy Krishna. His right hand was fractured, and he sustained head injuries. The case names 164 individuals, with Chinmoy Krishna as the principal accused."

Police files three related cases

Earlier on November 27, police filed three related cases at Kotwali police station, naming numerous individuals and hundreds of unidentified persons for obstruction and attacks on law enforcement.

On Tuesday, he filed another case alleging assault by a group near Rangam Cinema Hall on November 26. The complaint named 29 individuals, including members of political organisations and ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), alongside 40 to 50 unidentified persons, the report said.

