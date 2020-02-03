Chinmayanand granted bail in sexual abuse case

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually abusing a law student. Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman studied, was arrested on September 20 under section 376-C of the IPC, a charge short of rape.

It is applied when someone in authority takes advantage of his official position and “induces or seduces” a woman to have sex with him.

In a parallel case, the woman was charged with trying to extort money from the BJP leader, whom she had accused of rape.

The high court granted her bail in that case in December.