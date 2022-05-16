Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL What Chinese media said on G7 criticism of India's decision to ban wheat export

After the Group of Seven (G7) criticized India for over the decision to regulate the export of wheat, China came to India's rescue as several Chinese media defended the country saying that blaming developing countries like India won't solve the global food crisis, reported ANI.

The surprising defence of India by the Chinese state media came after G7 blamed it for fueling 'global food crisis' and the ever increasing price of commodities. The Global Times quoted the Chinese media as saying, "Now, the agriculture ministers from G7 urge India not to ban wheat exports, then why won't G7 nations themselves move to stabilize food market supply by hiking their exports?"

"Although India is the second-largest wheat producer in the world, it accounts for only a small part of global wheat exports. By contrast, some developed economies, including the US, Canada, the EU and Australia, are among major exporters of wheat," it added.

Last week, the Indian government amended the export policy of wheat by putting its export under the "prohibited" category. The order that was rolled out by the Ministry of Commerce stated that the government has banned the wheat exports with "immediate effect".

Meanwhile, global wheat prices surged to a new record high on Monday after India decided to ban exports of the commodity. The price jumped to 435 euros ($453) per tonne as the European market opened, reported AFP.

Talking about the availability of wheat, Commerce secretary Subrahmanyam said, "Apart from the food security of India, the Government is committed to ensuring food security of neighbours and vulnerable countries,".

