Ladakh disengagement: China dismantles military bunkers, moves back weapon system, artillery

Image Source : PTI Ladakh: Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengaging from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Intensifying the disengagement process, China has started dismantling military bunkers and tents that it had built up in Finger 5, Finger 6, Finger 7, and Finger 8 areas along the Pangong Tso last year, sources have told India TV. In a significant step to dial down tensions in the key face-off site, India and China recently reached an agreement on the disengagement of troops from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh.

According to top sources, India is keenly looking at each and every movement of the Chinese PLA via UAV, satellite images, network frequency besides physical verification.

Sources said the helipad at Finger 5 has been wiped out by the Chinese PLA. Besides, road construction at Finger 6, Finger 7, and Finger 8 has been cleared.

The Chinese military has also withdrawn its weapon system including Infantry Carrier Vehicle, Anti-tank guided missile, RADAR, and artillery.

A flag marked by the Chinese in the Mandarin language, placed at Finger 5-6, has been removed. All speaks have been moved away from the Finger areas. Sources said that the disengagement process has intensified and is expected to be completed within the next 10-15 days.

Indian and Chinese militaries were locked in a bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh for over nine months. Last week, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had announced a mutual agreement on the disengagement of troops from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake, stating that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated, and verified manner in these areas. Meanwhile, the minister also ensured that India has not conceded anything while entering into the disengagement process, mentioning that there are "some outstanding issues" with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

