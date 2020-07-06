Image Source : PTI (FILE) China removes all combat vehicles, structures from Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan Valley (Representative image)

Chinese retreat in Galwan Valley has gathered pace. Late on Monday evening, China's People's Liberation Army removed all of its combat vehicles and structures from Patrolling Point 14 (PP 14). Reports of Chinese troops beginning the retreat from PP14 had been received on Sunday. Bulldozers deployed by the Chinese Army at PP14 to carry out construction work have been removed on Monday as well.

China has moved about 20 of its tents and between 100 and 200 troops back to Patrolling Point 15 (PP15). The Chinese side has even moved its infantry combat vehicle and artillery guns. According to Indian Army, China will vacate PP15 as well.

China has reduced its presence at even at Patrolling Point 17 (PP17). Chinese tents and bulldozers have been removed. India TV has learnt that China will retreat from Galwan in next 2-3 days and will go back to the position it held in April 2020.

On Sunday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on phone. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that two sides agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest, complete disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility.

"They had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent development in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas," the ministry said.

The official release said that both agreed that India and China should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously. The two sides should also ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas, it said.

Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh. On June 15, a violent scuffle between India and China led to martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers. Chinese soldiers were killed as well but China has avoided concretely confirming the exact number of its dead soldiers.

