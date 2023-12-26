Follow us on Image Source : FILE China to provide consular protection to smartphone company employees held in India

China on Monday announced that it will provide consular protection to the employees of one of the nation's largest smartphone company, who have been arrested in India. It further assured firm backing to the Chinese businesses in protecting their lawful rights and interests.

Three executives of the smartphone company were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a money laundering probe against the firm and others. Asked for her reaction to the arrests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here on Monday that China is closely following the issue.

“The Chinese embassy and consulates in India will continue to provide consular protection and assistance to the individuals concerned in accordance with the law,” she said. “The Chinese government firmly supports Chinese businesses in safeguarding their lawful rights and interests. We hope that India will fully recognise the mutually beneficial nature of the business cooperation between our two countries and provide a fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment,” she said.

The Interim CEO of the company Terry -- a Chinese national -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harinder Dahiya and consultant Hemant Munjal were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The federal agency had earlier made four arrests in the case which included mobile company Lava International's MD Hari Om Rai, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang and chartered accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik. They are in judicial custody at present.

(With inputs from PTI)

