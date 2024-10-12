National child rights body calls for stopping state funding to madrassas until compliance with RTE norms

Follow us on Image Source : ANI NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanungo

The apex child rights body, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has raised concerns about the functioning of madrassas and called on the state to stop funding them unless they comply with the Right to Education Act.

In its latest report titled 'Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights?', the NCPCR said religious institutions operating outside the purview of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 had a negative impact. As per the report, the exemption of madrassas from the RTE Act has deprived the students in these institutions of quality education.

Article 29,30 adversely affected Muslim children

Emphasising that Articles 29 and 30 of the Indian Constitution, which protect the rights of minorities to preserve their culture and establish educational institutions, NCPCR asserted that these provisions have inadvertently led to discrimination against children in madrassas as they miss out on formal education mandated by the RTE Act.

The report noted that the primary focus of madrassas is religious education and many do not provide the essential components of formal education such as adequate infrastructure, trained teachers, and a proper academic curriculum.

This leaves students at a disadvantage compared to their peers in mainstream schools, asserted the NCPCR report. The report also highlighted instances where madrassa students have been denied basic entitlements such as uniforms, textbooks and access to midday meal schemes. Based on UDISE 2021-22 data, the NCPCR said a large number of Muslim children are out of school, with an estimated 1.2 crore Muslim children not receiving formal education.

(With PTI Inputs)