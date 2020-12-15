Tuesday, December 15, 2020
     
Chhattisgarh: Woman worker dead, 5 injured as porch collapses

A woman was killed and five people were injured after the porch of an under-construction private hospital building collapsed in Rajnandgaon inChhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

Rajnandgaon Published on: December 15, 2020 20:14 IST
Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said. The mishap took place at around 5 pm when 17 labourers were working at the site on VIP road under Basantpur police station limits, an official said.

"The slab of the porch, which was laid a couple of days ago, came down and two labourers got trapped in the debris, while four others suffered injuries. One of those trapped, identified as Jyoti Sahu, died in hospital," he said.
 

