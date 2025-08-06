Tragic accident at NTPC Sipat: One dead, four injured after trolley mishap in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur Chhattisgarh: Emergency response teams acted quickly, rescuing the injured workers from the accident spot. The victims were rushed to a local hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. Officials have launched a thorough probe into matter.

Bilaspur:

A tragic accident occurred at the NTPC power plant in Sipat, Chhattisgarh, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to four others on Wednesday (August 6). The incident unfolded when a trolley, reportedly used for industrial purposes inside the plant, suddenly fell, trapping several workers underneath.

Details of the mishap

According to officials, the trolley collapse happened during routine operations at the plant. Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agarwal has confirmed the casualties, stating that rescue operations were promptly initiated to pull out those affected.

Response and rescue operations

Emergency teams responded swiftly, extricating the injured from the site. The wounded individuals were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the accident and have assured that all safety protocols are being reviewed to avoid such mishaps in the future.

Official statement

Bilaspur collector Sanjay Agarwal expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and reiterated the administration’s commitment to worker safety. The district administration, along with NTPC officials, is closely monitoring the situation and providing support to the injured and their families.

Ongoing investigation

A formal probe has been launched to determine the circumstances that led to the trolley’s fall. Officials have promised strict action if any negligence is detected. Further updates are expected as the investigation proceeds.

More details are awaited in this regard.